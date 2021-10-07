Five Points getting a brighter look with new mural

Artist Erbriyon Barrett is painting a vibrant mural in Five Points to brighten up the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points is bringing a brighter look to the corner of Bang Back Pinball Lounge, which is located on Saluda Avenue. The artist, Erbriyon Barrett, is hoping his mural can be one of many in the Columbia area.

Barrett was invited to paint in Five Points after University of South Carolina Art Professor Virginia Scotchie discovered some of his art in Greenville, S.C. He was brought here as a part of USC School of Visual Art and Design's ongoing mission to reflect their students and community diversity.

After Five Points heard about Barrett and USC's goal of bringing more art and diversity to the area, they ended up partnering and donating money into the project. Five Points also donated a wall for Barrett to complete the mural on.

Barrett's goal is to create a design that is full of color and stands out from the rest of Columbia. The mural will use primary colors like pink, yellow, and blue. It will be surrounded by a white border to help make the color look as if it is flowing similar to a lava lamp.

The mural was expected to be complete by the end of Thursday, weather permitting. If not Thursday, it will be completed on Friday at the latest.

USC School of Visual Art and Design students were invited to participate in the mural.