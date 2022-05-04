Five Points business owners suffer flood damage after severe weather

The storm clean up continued into the night after Tapp's Outpost suffered extensive flooding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Business owners in Five Points worked into the night, cleaning up after Tuesday's severe weather, including some flooding here in Columbia.

Water flooded into Tapp's Outpost in Five Points. The building is broken up into individual artist studios.

Fashion designer Diko Pekdemir-Lewis works out of the space. She says her greatest concern was her work.

“I had water also coming through the walls into my studio,” Pekdemir-Lewis said. "I have boxes, I have fabric, I have to make sure that doesn’t get wet.”

As the rain poured, Ashley Lindler with A Little Happy said all she could do was grab a broom.

“The thing about moving to Five Points as a business owner is, coming up and down, talking to other business owners on Saluda, the first thing they say is, it's not IF it's going to flood, it's when its going to flood," Lindler said.

Caitlin Bright, the director of Tapp's Outpost, said she’s never seen anything like Tuesday's weather event.