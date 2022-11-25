Small businesses in Five Points worry about their biggest day of the year being overshadowed by the 'big game'

Several local shops opened their doors for Black Friday this year, and are hoping to catch a second wind from Small Business Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's 'small business hub' has been excitedly waiting for Small Business Saturday to come. Local store owners in Five Points are hoping to see a boost in sales.

Sid & Nancy is a clothing store on Saluda Avenue that chose to keep its doors open for Black Friday. Manager, Megan Yelton says she's anticipating their preparation to pay off.

"We had a good day today, and I'm hoping tomorrow is even better," Yelton said with a smile.

Scoopy DooGelato Shop is right down the street and shares the same sentiment. Owner, Shane McCrossin, says there seems to be more of a push to spend locally, which he loves to see.

"There's definitely a buzz here in Columbia about shopping locally, I feel like people really harness that in this city," McCrossin said. "I'm about shopping local, I try to keep it in the neighborhood because I feel like it's important for any community to help to keep its community wheels going."

According to the Small Business Administration, U.S. Consumers who shopped at local businesses and restaurants on small business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to last year's small business Saturday consumer insights survey.

With shop local campaigns becoming more popular on social media, stores in Five Points are hoping for a boost.

However, the owner of The Gourmet Shop, Amy Beth Franks, who runs the gourmet shop says, she's anticipating a bit of a lull.

"I think it's tough for our market, and I've always had this feedback that it's in competition with the Clemson vs. Carolina game. We understand that people aren't necessarily going to be shopping but there will always be some people that do shop, so we love to prepare by putting out all of our holiday and seasonal inventory," Franks explained.

Despite competing with the big game, these businesses are all just hoping to get a boost from being open both Friday and Saturday and encourage anyone to come out and shop.

FIVE POINTS SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY DEALS: