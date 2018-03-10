The Five Points dining scene will be going through some changes in the upcoming months.

Ricky Mollohan announced on Facebook that Cellar on Greene will be ending dinner service, effective Oct. 27. The wine shop/restaurant will instead begin offering catering and takeout service beginning Oct. 30, featuring favorite menu items from Cellar on Greene and sister restaurants, Mr. Friendly’s and Solstice Kitchen.

In November, the space occupied by Cellar on Greene will be available for private dining events through the end of 2018.

The restaurant will continue to feature the three course dinner option for $29 and wine specials through Oct. 27, and will feature a small menu for three-course, early bird dining on those nights when the venue is not booked for an event.

