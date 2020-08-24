''It has nothing to do with any of the bars or restaurants or businesses in Five Points'': Bar owner adamant shooting not related to neighborhood

After an early morning shooting in Five Points, business owners don't want the finger pointed at them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday morning around 6 a.m. an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) worker found a man shot on the 600 block of Harden Street in Five Points.

The Columbia Police Department says the victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery immediately.

Local business owner Jon Sears thinks its important to note that this incident had nothing to do with the businesses in Five Points, “The fact that it occurred at 5:30 in the morning- obviously it has nothing to do with any of the bars or restaurants or businesses in Five Points.”

Sears is a co-owner of seven local businesses including Jake’s Bar and Grill, Bird Dog and The Gourmet Shop, “It’s certainly unfortunate and we’re certainly concerned about the safety and the recovery of the victim and we hope he’s ok- but this just doesn’t have anything to do with us or the neighborhood.”

Due to the Governor’s mandate- businesses all over the state are closing at 11 p.m. meaning the streets of Five Points were empty at the time of the shooting, “I think this also shows that a curfew does prevent or stop crime from happening. I think this shows that a curfew doesn’t help prevent crime at all and I think that’s just a false notion that making everybody close at 11 is going to prevent bad stuff from happening because obviously the situation last night proves that that’s just not the case.”

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are reviewing surveillance video after a man was found shot at approximately 6 a.m. at the 600 block of Harden Street. An EMS worker discovered the man & helped him receive medical attention. pic.twitter.com/fplFeB4gx0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 23, 2020

Police are still investigating and hope they can find more information after reviewing surveillance cameras that are posted in Five Points.

“We will be diligently working to keep everybody safe. That’s what we’ve always done," Sears adds.

Jennifer Timmons with Columbia Police said at last check the victim was in stable condition.

Police believes the victim was in a car before he got out onto Harden St. If you know anything about this be sure to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.