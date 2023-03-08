Starbucks in FIve Points to close

The Starbucks, which has occupied the corner of Saluda Avenue for two decades, is scheduled to close.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After twenty-years, a fixture in Five Points is saying goodbye.

The Starbucks at 747 Saluda Avenue will be closing on April 2, according to employees at the store.

Employees at the store said they will all be able to work at other Starbucks in the area, a company spokesperson confirmed that employees have an opportunity to work at other stores.

In a statement from Starbucks Spokesperson Scott Jefferies, Starbucks said, "As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers."