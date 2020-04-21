AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a five-year-old was hit and killed by an SUV while playing outside.

Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was pronounced dead on the evening of April 10 after the collision.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s office, the five-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an SUV.

The incident occurred on April 10 at approximately 7:28 p.m. in the 2500 block of Windsor Rd., in Springfield. Edwards was reported to have been playing in the road when she struck by an east bound SUV.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT team is continuing the investigation, an autopsy will be done in Newberry.