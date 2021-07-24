The vessel is a cage-like cylinder with flotation devices on the outside.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County authorities discovered an unusual vessel on the ocean shore Saturday morning.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a vessel washing ashore in the Hammock area, according to the FCSO.

When they arrived, officers found a large cylindrical object with flotation devices on the outside of a cage-like cylinder. One person on the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said the vessel looked like a "lobster trap."

There was someone inside the device, though the sheriff's office did not identify what the person was doing. The FCSO said the person was safe and did not have any injuries.