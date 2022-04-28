Community stands together remembering Officer Drew Barr

Flags at the State house and the Cayce Municipal building were lowered as the community mourns Officer Barr.

CAYCE, S.C. — Flags at the State House and the Cayce Municipal building were lowered to half-staff as the community mourns and remembers Officer Drew Barr.

The community continuing to remember the young man, leaving flowers, cards and tokens of their gratitude by the memorial at the Cayce Public Safety Complex.

Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, was killed in the line of duty Sunday, was given a final solemn tribute Thursday afternoon.

The visitation, funeral, and graveside service were held in Barr's hometown of Batesburg-Leesville on Thursday afternoon.

Cayce, the community he served quiet this afternoon, with all city buildings closed. Cayce resident, Tina Kinsler saying he will be truly missed.

Kinsler saying the community is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Barr.

"He do a terrific job, he's a man of honor, he will be truly missed. I've lived in this area for six years and just to hear something like that, I can imagine the pain and suffering his family is going through... he will be truly missed," said Kinslet.

Barr was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive, which is about a half-mile from the 12th Street Extension in Cayce. Police say the person who killed Barr was 36-year-old Austin Henderson, who lived at the home. "He murdered our officer and there are no if, ands, or buts about that," Cowan said.