Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster flag in the state lowered to honor the seven South Carolina officers who were shot during an incident in Florence Wednesday.

"Today, I have ordered that flags across South Carolina will be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence yesterday" McMaster announced on Twitter. 'Please, take this opportunity to reflect on what their sacrifice means to you."

The official declaration is as follows:

Governor Henry McMaster orders that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until

further notice as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina and as a tribute to the officers’ selfless service and sacrifice and incredible bravery in the line of duty. Governor McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

The officers were serving a warrant at a home in Florence on a criminal sexual conduct charge against a 27-year-old when deputies say 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire. Three Florence County deputies and four Florence City Police officers were wounded.

Florence County police officer Terrence Carraway, 52, was killed. He was a veteran of the agency who'd just celebrated 30-years with the force.

Hopkins surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

The exact conditions of the other officers is not known, but they're all receiving treatment at the hospital.

