FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A mobile home caught on fire in Fairfield County overnight, and a photo a significant loss.

The home was "fully involved" when crews arrived at the scene on Resse Lane in Ridgeway, according to a tweet by the Fairfield County Fire Service.

A photo shows the home overcome by flames, but officials say no one was injured.

A cause for the fire was not given, but it is believed to be unintentional.