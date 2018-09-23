Sumter, SC (WLTX) — As donations come pouring in for victims of Hurricane Florence, one Sumter family has horses on their mind.

Kristy Cameron and her sons are collecting hundreds of bales of hay and supplies to support these larger animals.

"People tend to forget about the animals," Cameron said. "They have to eat too; they're a part of our families."

Cameron works with Fleet of Angels, an organization which provides emergency services to help horses in need. After experiencing the 2015 flood, she says she didn't hesitate to volunteer because she knew just how destructive a storm like this could be.

"God only knows how long they've gone without feed and water," Cameron said. "They need fresh, dry hay so they can get healthy again."

Her home is just one of the locations Fleet of Angels where people can donate and pick-up items they need for their horses.

Sarah Couch says she drove from North Carolina to meet Cameron and receive aid.

"It gives you a little time to breathe," Couch said. "A little time to figure out what you're going to do next... where you're even going to find hay that's not flooded."

Cameron says she's thankful for community donations and needs more senior horse feed, square hay bales, and an 18-wheeler bed so large deliveries don't go bad before being shipped to areas in need.

