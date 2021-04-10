Some still feel effects of Columbia's thousand year flood

Six years later and there are still many roads and projects still not done from the 2015 floods.

ARCADIA LAKES, S.C. — The week marks six years since the historic flooding in the Midlands took place.

The thousand years flood in 2015 took the lives of 19 and displaced hundreds and some of the aftermath can still be seen today.

“Nothing has changed," says Lander Cason who uses Arcadia Lakes Dr. E to access their beautiful home in Arcadia Lakes.

Six years ago, the historic flooding in the Midlands destroyed both the dam and bridge that connects their neighborhood.

“Six years later we’ve gotten used to it. Don’t necessarily think about it a ton unless … every time I drive I look to the right and I can see where I could have gone that way," Cason tells News19.

The Neighborhood HOA was able to rebuild the dam but they are still waiting on the South Carolina Department of Transportation to build back the bridge that they lost.

According to DOT’s Project viewer, the emergency replacement began in 2017 and is anticipated to be completed by late July of 2022.