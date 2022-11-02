Lexington County wants to hear from you as they update flood plan

They hope the public feedback will help the committee identify key risks, understand vulnerabilities, and pick appropriate strategies.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County is preparing to update their 2017 floodplain management plan, and they are asking residents what they think.

The county is asking that anyone who has experienced flooding, lives in an area that is prone to storm water, or has suggestions to join a virtual meeting on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

