COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department responded to flooding at the Mallard Point Apartments Friday night.

According to firefighters, water came off the main road and affected Building A of the complex. They were called for a water rescue.

Two people were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

According to the Red Cross, the building had to be completely evacuated and 10 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting. There have been no updates on the condition of anyone rescued.

According to Ben Williamson with the Red Cross, they had a team respond virtually to the four families impacted to help with financial assistance for housing, clothes and food.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

