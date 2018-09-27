Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Flooding continues in the Pee Dee region, nearly a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.

State officials have been preparing for a rise in river levels and continue to work with the National Guard and first responders to help people who are still evacuating from the flooded regions.

The water flowing from the rivers is slowing down as it heads to the coast, since that area of the state is much more flat. Now there's a risk of flood waters spreading.

It could take until October before the flood waters to fully recede.

