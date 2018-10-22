A half dozen Clemson students remain hospitalized after they were injured at a weekend party where the floor collapsed at the clubhouse of an off-campus housing complex, a university spokesman said Monday.

Thirty people were injured early Sunday morning and transported to area hospitals, the Clemson City Police Department said.

Of those hurt, 29 were Clemson University students. As of Monday morning, six remained hospitalized, none with life-threatening injuries, Joe Galbraith, Clemson University's associate vice president for strategic communications, said.

A post-homecoming party turned into chaos when the floor of the clubhouse at The Woodlands of Clemson on Old Greenville Highway collapsed, sending people into the floor below.

The party started around 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:30 am on Sunday.

Todd Steadman, director of the city of Clemson's planning and codes department, said the posted occupancy for the upstairs of the clubhouse was 135 people.

"There is security camera footage we will be reviewing to determine what the occupancy was at the time of the incident," Steadman said. "The facts we know at this time are that the building was built in 2004 and was built under the guidelines of the building code that was in effect for that year. The construction process was inspected and approved by the City of Clemson building inspectors employed at that time."

Various videos of the floor collapse have been posted on social media. In one video, people can be seen happily dancing before screams and chaos erupt.

"The floor broke," one woman yells.

Another video shows the gaping hole in the center of the room, with people still standing around the edges and looking down as others try to climb out.

