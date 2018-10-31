Florence, SC - (WLTX) The vintage place community is still reeling from the deadly shooting that took place earlier this month that killed two officers and injured five others.

Fred Hopkins, who is charged with both the murder of fallen Officer Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner and the five attempted murder charges, lived in this community.

Hopkins was in court earlier today but waived his rights for a preliminary hearing and also has decided to represent himself going forward.

Also, present in the courtroom was officer Arie Davis. Davis was injured during the incident but thankfully survived the attack and along with her was Cheryl Graham, Davis Godmother and she explains why she wanted to attend.

Graham says, "We realize this legal process can be very long and actually it's for support for every step of the way so that the victims and the city, the county of Florence and everybody knows that we're in support and know that we want to be apart of the process."

Seth Hopkins is set to be in court tomorrow for his preliminary hearing to face his sexual assault charges.

