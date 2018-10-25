Florence County, SC (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy wounded in the October 3 shooting in Florence's Vintage Place neighborhood has been released from rehab.

Major Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Deputy Arie Davis has been released from rehab.

Eight people were shot during the shooting at 932 Ashton Drive in Florence on October 3, including seven law enforcement officers. The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting include: FCSO Deputy Davis, FCSO Inv. Sarah Miller, FCSO Inv. Farrah Turner, Florence Police Department Officer Brian Hart, FPD Officer Travis Scott, FPD Officer Scott Williamson, and FPD Sgt. Terrence Carraway.

Sgt. Carraway was killed during the shooting and Inv. Turner died on Monday.

Deputy Davis and Inv. Miller were both released from the hospital on Friday, according to Nunn.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said during a press conference on October 4 that two Florence police officers were released from the hospital, including Officer Hart and Officer Scott.

According to Lt. Bob Drulis, with the FPD, the only officer who remains hospitalized in Officer Williamson. He is being treated in Atlanta, Georgia.

WLTX was able to reach Florence County Chairman Kent Caudle over the phone on Thursday.

"We're just thrilled that she [Davis] is making progress and on the road to recovery," Caudle said.

"We are praying Investigator Sarah Miller and Florence Officer Scott Williamson also make a speedy recovery. We hope they are all soon back at home with their families," Caudle added about all the injured law enforcement officers.

Earlier this week, Chairman Caudle said Turner was a 'joyous person' to be around.

Funeral services for Inv. Turner will be held on Sunday in Florence.

A GoFundMe page for Farrah Turner can be found here.

For more on other GoFundMe accounts for Sgt. Carraway and others involved in the shooting, click here.

An attempted murder charge for Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. was upgraded on Tuesday following Inv. Turner's death.

Hopkins, Jr., 74, is now charged with five counts of attempted murder and two counts of murder in relation to the shooting. Seth Hopkins is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim 11 to 14 years of age and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

A judge denied a public offender for Frederick Hopkins, Jr. on Oct. 16. Judge Thomas A. Russo denied Hopkins' request for appointed counsel citing the income of the alleged killer's wife. The judge said

