Missing South Carolina woman considered vulnerable, needs medication

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say is vulnerable and needs her medication.

Deputies say 55-year-old Elizabeth Shelton Kirven was last seen in pajamas around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Cottonwood Drive in Florence. Kirven, who stands 5'2" and weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Kirven is considered a vulnerable adult who is dependent upon medication.

If you see Kirven or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Florence County investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.