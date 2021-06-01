x
Missing South Carolina woman considered vulnerable, needs medication

Deputies say 55-year-old Elizabeth Shelton Kirven was last seen in pajamas around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home in Florence.
Credit: Florence County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Shelton Kirven

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say is vulnerable and needs her medication.

Deputies say 55-year-old Elizabeth Shelton Kirven was last seen in pajamas around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Cottonwood Drive in Florence. Kirven, who stands 5'2" and weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Deputies say Kirven is considered a vulnerable adult who is dependent upon medication.

Credit: Florence County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Shelton Kirven

If you see Kirven or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Florence County investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

