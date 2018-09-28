Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Families that are displaced because of Florence may find other places to send their kids to school in South Carolina.

When Florence came through the Palmetto State, it left its impact in more ways than one. Flooding may be the first thing that comes to mind — homes have been consumed by water and roads have washed out.

It's also impacted kids and their education with schools forced to close down during the storm.

In the northeastern part of the state some districts were closed for weeks. Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro County school districts all returned to classes this past Monday.

Right next door in Marion, they started school back on Friday with the exception of two schools, Creek Bridge High School and Britton's Neck Elementary.

Down south in Georgetown County, the district says they're hoping to get back into the swing of things on Monday.

But the biggest question mark is around Horry County. They've been out for several weeks and they say their next update will be this Sunday by noon.

Homes have been destroyed and left families homeless. What do they do now knowing school is starting back? You could be living in Conway and can't return home because of the flooding.

News 19 spoke with the South Carolina Department of Education to find out information that could help you or a family you know that could make things easier.

Let's say you can't come back home because your house is gone and you plan on staying in another part of the state for a while. Officials say because of the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act, children who are displaced because of Florence can attend other schools in the state. This could be children living with other people due to the loss of housing, those that are living in hotels or in emergency shelters.

The South Carolina Department of Education says they are anticipating families in North Carolina displaced from Florence to come down to South Carolina to be able to go to school.

This could be a tremendous help for families that are trying to get started on rebuilding and getting their lives back together.

If you're in the Horry County School District and planning on having to transfer, the district says you will need to contact your child's school so they can transfer records to the right location.

Click here to find out more information on the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act and how it applies to South Carolina’s education. There you can find a list of people to contact if your child needs to transfer to a different school.

