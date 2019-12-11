FLORENCE, S.C. — Six new charges have been filed against Jason Roger Pope who is at the center of an extensive human trafficking case in Florence.

According to booking records at the Florence County Detention Center, Pope, 42, faces four new charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 to 14 and two charges of trafficking in persons.

This is in addition to the other charges Pope is facing including; promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking people, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. Investigators allege Pope solicited a person under 18 for sex trafficking.

Pope is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is seeking the public's assistance with information and locating potential victims in connection to a human trafficking case in Florence County.

Jason Roger Pope

Florence County Detention Center

RELATED: SC man was sex trafficking underage girl, agents say

Jason Roger Pope, 42, was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, and charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor, and kidnapping.

According to the arrest warrants, on or around July 1, 2019, Pope allegedly recruited a minor through social media explicitly for commercial sex acts (prostitution). Pope engaged in the sexual battery of a victim during the commission of human trafficking and/or kidnapping by confining the victim to a room within a residence in Darlington. Officers say he compelled the victim to engage in sex acts with intent to extort and threaten the victim to perform further sexual acts for money or any other thing of value.

Authorities believe there may be additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.