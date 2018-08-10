Florence, SC (WLTX) - People in the city of Florence are preparing for another storm weeks after dealing with flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Michael is making its way towards the Gulf and could potential impact South Carolina.

After Hurricane Florence pounded the area with heavy flooding a few weeks ago, some are dreading another storm potentially coming their way.

Businesses in Downtown Florence say they're glad to at least have some sandbags left over from Hurricane Florence that they can use if they need to this time around.

While it's early and the path is uncertain on where exactly Hurricane Michael may be headed, people in Florence say it's better to be prepared than not.

