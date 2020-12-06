FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Florida man is dead after a three-vehicle accident on I-77 in Fairfield County on Thursday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Christopher Estevez, 54, of Melrose, Florida, died on the scene after the van he was driving collided with a tractor trailer and was then hit by another car.

Troopers say the accident happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday night on I-77 South near mile marker 48, seven miles east of Winnsboro.

Officials say a 2005 Volvo truck tractor pulling a trailer was disabled in the left lane of I-77 South. Estevez, who was driving a 2016 Nissan van, was driving south on I-77 when he struck the disabled tractor-trailer from behind. After striking the tractor-trailer, Estevez's van was struck by 2014 Kia four-door sedan traveling southbound in the right lane.

Estevez was ejected from the van and pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers. It is not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia sedan, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported to Prisma Health Richland.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

There were no other injuries or passengers, according to troopers.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.