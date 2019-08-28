COLUMBIA, S.C. — A florist was arrested after operating their business without a licence.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Flower Station on Two Notch is charged with operating a retail business without a license or with a suspended licence.

Anthony Gerard Kennedy, 49, of Columbia, operator of Flower Station, was charged with one count of operating a retail business without a license.

Kennedy had his license revoked by SCDOR October 31, 2018 due to unpaid business taxes. He was notified to close his business and stop sales. Since November, the florist has operated the business without a license. In June, he filed a sales tax return.

According to the warrant, he was notified multiple times how to correct his account and received multiple violations for continuing the business without a retail license.

On July 29, agents observed the florist make a retail sale and he admitted to them that he was aware of his business license.

Kennedy faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine, 30 days in jail, or both if he is convicted. He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.