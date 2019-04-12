COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Flying Saucer will bid The Vista farewell and close it's doors on December 10.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday morning, addressed to their "Beerknurds," Flying Saucer will close their doors after last call on December 10, after 16 years in Columbia.

In their last week, they will be running sales on drinks to drain the taps and clear the cellar.

They also let UFO members with plates in the Ring of Honor know that they should come pick up their plates.

Those with memberships will be able to join another Flying Saucer.

The end the post with, "So, come hang, hug your bartender, and help us kick these kegs. Cheers and thanks for everything, Flying Saucer Family."

This is the fifth restaurant to close it's doors in the Vista in 2019.

