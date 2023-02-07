Former deputy assaulted detainee after being kicked in groin, SLED says

According to a warrant, the victim, who was being booked into the detention center, kicked Goldsmith in his groin area.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former Kershaw County deputy has been charged with assaulting a detainee at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

The incident happened back on May 24, 2020, during a booking at the Kershaw County Detention Center while Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was employed as a deputy with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

According to a warrant, the victim, who was being booked into the detention center, kicked Goldsmith in his groin area. Goldsmith then punched the victim in the stomach twice with a closed fist, according to warrant. The victim then fell to the floor.

Goldsmith was later terminated by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020. In August of 2021, the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office asked SLED to investigate an allegation of excessive use of force involving Goldsmith.

On Tuesday, Goldsmith was charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.