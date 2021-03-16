Orangeburg County mayors distribute food boxes to residents

Mayors from six western Orangeburg County towns donated food boxes to hundreds of residents.

NORTH, S.C. — Mayors United, a group of mayors from six western Orangeburg County towns, distributed more than a thousand boxes of food donated by 'Save The Children' to residents on Tuesday.

"One box of food will last them for two weeks," said Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons. "If we give them two to three boxes, we're feeding a family for up to six weeks."

The mayors gathered in North to make sure residents don't go hungry during the pandemic. 1,092 boxes of food were donated by the 'Save The Children' organization to be distributed to hundreds of Orangeburg County residents.

"There isn't a grocery store in this town or any of the smaller towns," said North Mayor Julius Jones.

"For the Town of Norway, we don't have a grocery store, and there is a need for one there," said Mayor Clemons. "Even though we have Neeses that's eight miles away, most of our citizens travel to Neeses or Denmark to grocery stop."

So far, this is the third food distribution. Norway's mayor says there are minimal options to get food in smaller rural areas. She says the plan is to rotate future distributions to other towns so people don't have to worry about food once this supply runs out.