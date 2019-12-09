COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recently two grocery stores closed their doors in Columbia and today a new store opened. Some communities in the Midlands have many choices meanwhile others are dealing with food deserts.

"I would rather chew off my arm then take my kids to the grocery store," one shopper said.

Convenience, we all want it especially when running errands but not everyone has a store down the street from them.

In Richland County one in five children don't know where their next meal is coming from because their parents might not be able to get to the grocery store," Eat Smart Move More South Carolina Manager of Policy, Advocacy, and Community Support Phil Ford said.

Ford helps families in need find healthy food options.

"We need to put ourselves in other peoples shoes and ask what can I do," Ford said.

In the Midlands many counties especially in rural areas have food deserts or limited access to food. A food dessert means there isn't a grocery store within one mile from your home if you live in an urban area and around 10 to 20 miles away if you live in a more rural area.

"They are all over throughout Orangeburg County, they are in Richland County, Kershaw County, and we've had two stores close within two weeks of each other in Columbia," Ford said.

As stores start to close their doors, how do you fix the need? Especially when customers rely on easy access for food.

"The biggest problem with recruiting grocery stores is they don't know what they are going to be in five years from now," Newberry Director of Economic Development Rick Farmer said. "It's a heavy involving industry and it's really hard for them to predict what their going to be in the future."

Farmer said population and growth trends are what stores look at before the build.

"Until the grocery industry figures out where it wants to be and where it can find profits, I think we will see this kind of sluggish growth in development," Farmer said.

Apps and delivery services have changed the grocery store game, but that is still one less choice for food access for those who don't have that option.

"It's been an issue for a while and now it's time to fix it,"Ford said.