Food Lion hosting job fair in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Food Lion announced it will be hosting a job fair in Sumter, South Carolina, to fill 50 part-time positions in a new grocery store location.

The new Food Lion is part of a deal between the grocer's parent company and that of Bi-Lo where Food Lion purchased 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarkets in order to expand throughout North and South Carolina and Georgia.

Interested applicants MUST pre-register for the job fair and select a specific interview time online. Individuals who do not pre-register online will NOT be interviewed.

Interviews will be conducted in-person 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Silver Spoon Event Center, 670 W. Liberty St., Sumter. Please follow social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.