Pet food pantry offers help to struggling pet owners

Columbia Animal Services is offering free dog and cat food to owners that are struggling to feed their pets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During hard financial times, it’s not only people that need help getting food – but pets too.

That’s why Columbia Animal Services started a pet food pantry.

Marli Drum, Superintendent of the shelter said the special food pantry is meant to help owners who can't afford food for their pets.

“This is an odd year with COVID-19 and everything else so we decided let’s help our community as a whole. Let’s prevent the animals from coming to the shelter,” Drum said.

Columbia Animal Services teamed up with Animal Mission to create the pantry. People can call the shelter and pick up free food for their furry family members.

“If folks are in a position where they might have to turn in their pet because they can’t afford food for it right now, we would like to be able to prevent the pet having to come here. If folks need help for a short period of time, we can actually just give them food to get them through that,” Drum said.

If someone wants to donate to the food pantry, donations can be dropped off outside the shelter, or in the food donations box inside.

“The food is here, and if somebody is finding themselves in a bad situation, we encourage them to give us a call.”