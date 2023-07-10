Food truck growth sparks shared kitchen industry

DHEC says it's seeing more businesses apply for shared kitchen certification.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shared kitchens are a new concept that is now on the rise in the Midlands.

It’s all because the ever-growing popularity of food trucks, which must be associated with a commercial kitchen or commissary by law.

“A shared kitchen is basically a kitchen for rent,” Sandra Craig with DHEC said.

According to DHEC, it's an industry growing in popularity.

"We’re seeing more and more of the larger ones like you have here in Columbia where someone may be able to have 20, 30 different operations to come out," Craig said.

But it’s something Carena Jones, owner of the Just Jonesin' Food Truck, says isn't easily accessible in the Midlands.

“There are very limited commissary kitchens that are available during the day and that are available during the morning because a lot of them function as their own kitchens and restaurants and those people have to come in early and cook their food then they have their customers they are serving," Jones said.

Jones decided to do something to help with accessibility with the Just Jonesin’ Commissary Kitchen.

“There are two full kitchens here. There’s no seating space and it will just function as a kitchen. So the front kitchen is utilized for the food truck and the back kitchen will be utilized as a rental space for food truck owners and the likes," she said.

She said instead of limiting renters to specific hours the space will be open 24 hours.

“Just wanted to be able to one have a space I could use and offer space to other food truck owners, bakers and caterers to prepare their food as well," she said.