COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Save A Lot grocery store on Columbia's Harden Street closed it's doors over the weekend, but FoodShare which operates inside of the store said they plan to remain open.

"This is a concern that doesn't need to be taken lightly," Yolanda Anderson said.

The Save A Lot grocery store, wow closed. It is completely empty, all the shelves, aisles and freezer remain bare. But FoodShare remains open for the community.

"At this point we don't really know what the impact of the Save A Lot closing will have on our FoodShare program we know the store closing is having an impact on the overall community," FoodShare Associate Director Gordon Schell said.

FoodShare operates inside the grocery store, where residents can pay a lower price for a box filled with healthy items. The future of the property may be up in the air, but many are still concerned.

"Save A Lot was kind of the next nearby to get to," Anderson said.

Anderson said this isn't the first time she has had to switch up where she shops because of a store closure.

"I came to this store because it had then become within my route of places that I frequented, so when I needed to stop and by a grab a few items for groceries this is where i would come," Anderson said,

Now FoodShare wanting to remind folks they are open despite the grocery store being closed.

"People are asking us questions, are we still going to be here? The answer is yes," Schell said. "Do we know what is going to happen with this space? We cannot answer that because we are not in charge of this space, but we have heard comments that people are concerned where they are now going to be able to access groceries."

As for next steps, FoodShare said the will continue to operate there and Richland County Councilwoman for District 5 Allison Terracio said it is her hope to fill the space with something that will be a positive for the everyone.

"To have the loss of a grocery store or other events, it's just really saddening and I know that our neighborhood leaders are already stepping up," Terracio said. "They are already seeing what they can do and I look forward to making sure we can get a grocery store back here."

FoodShare is holding a "Pop Up Grocery" event next Wednesday September 4th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It will be located inside the former Save A Lot grocery store at 2016 Harden Street. Residents will be able to purchase a box of fresh produce, as well as milk, rice, beans and eggs for $5. It can be paid in cash or SNAP/EBT will be accepted. This will be a first come first served basis and FoodShare said they are hoping to serve 300 households.