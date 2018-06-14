Columbia, SC - (WLTX) History is happening at Allen University as the Football team is making a comeback. News 19 spoke with new head coach Teddy Keaton about the legacy of the program.

He says, "It's a lot of history with winning and dominance back in the 40s and 50s." The coach knows what that kind of athletic excellence means to the program.

For more than a decade - there's been no gridiron action for the yellow jackets. But as a result of encouragement from the community and a push from alumni this fall players will once again suit up and head out to the field.

"We've put a lot of work in a lot of hours coming in to it just recruiting and trying t find kids to play we finally got some guys here and trying to see what they're about while we do conditioning" says Keaton.

Trenqueale Holloway is a freshmen from Georgia and will be playing this fall.

He says, "It's a blessing from God that I've even got an opportunity to be here. It's a good feeling. I'm hyped up Im excited to see what we can do on the field and school work too it's a good feeling to even be here and start something new you know."

Students like Nescotia Harrison know bringing football back means bringing a new dynamic to some old traditions.

"I'm excited about like homecoming and what will be doing in the week when they start their games" says Harrison.

And students like Trenqueale Holloway are ready to take part in Allen University's athletic departments next chapter. He says, "It's a new beginning. It's time to add my trophy to the collection."

