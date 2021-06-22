Former NAACP president passes away remembered for a lifetime of good work

Frank Washington, 91, was passionate about education and civil rights, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime Columbia NAACP president and local activist Frank Washington passed away over the weekend.

The 91-year-old is not only remembered for being the president of the Columbia NAACP and also the vice-president of the South Carolina NAACP but he was an educator for over 30 years and was married to his wife Vivian for over 70 years.

Washington was born on September 5, 1929 in Estill, South Carolina. His family relocated to Columbia, South Carolina when he was nine months old. He was a product of the Waverly community and Allen Benedict Court in Columbia, South Carolina.

He attended public schools in Richland School District One, graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1945.

He went on to Allen University where he graduated in 1949 with a degree in Psychology. After college, he pursued graduate studies at South Carolina State University, Catholic University- Washington, DC and Bradley University-Peoria, Illinois

In 1970, Washington was elected President of the Columbia Chapter NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). He held this title for sixteen years.

He was also Vice President of the State of South Carolina NAACP for eight years. He was also a member of the National NAACP Board of Directors for four years.

His leadership resulted in landmark civil rights decisions.

Washington was involved in the court decisions that reapportioned the SC House of Representatives and the State Senate leading to the first three blacks being elected to the house in 1970.

He participated in a lawsuit filed in Federal Court contesting the manner in which the Columbia, SC City Council selected its membership in the case known as Frank B. Washington (Plaintiff) vs The Mayor of the City of Columbia SC (defendant).

This lawsuit brought to the forefront the issue of equity and fairness in the way the City of Columbia elected its city council members. He advocated for the city of Columbia to adopt single member voting districts which allowed the cities’ large black population to be adequately represented in elected office.

This case resulted in the 4-2-1 Districting Plan and provided for the election of city council members and the mayor. This plan was responsible for the election of two black members to the City Council for Columbia SC.

He is survived by three adult children and three grandchildren.

Service:

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

11:00am

St. Luke's Episcopal Church

1300 Pine Street

Columbia, SC

Viewing:

Leevy's Funeral Home

2pm -6pm