"This has been a great year for us": Forest Acres celebrates holidays and successful year

This year residents and city officials in Forest Acres had more to celebrate than the Christmas spirit.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The City of Forest Acres put on its annual tree lighting ceremony for the eighteenth year in a row, but this year the city says they have a little more than Christmas spirit to celebrate.

In the last few months, Forest Acres has been working on two new parks, welcomed 10 new businesses, and is getting ready to completely overhaul the Richland Mall.

Frank Brunson, the Mayor of Forest Acres, says the tree lighting is just the icing on the cake.

"We're really thriving we've had lots of new businesses coming into the city this year, and that kind of just sets us off for the perfect year," the mayor said.

This start to the Christmas season is exactly the high note people were hoping for. Residents who came out to the tree lighting say it is nice that others are starting to see what they have for years. Gina Smith has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and says her city is on the move.

"There's a lot going on in Forest Acres, lots of new stores opening and this is another example of how this little city has big stuff happening," Smith said.

The tree lighting had live music, dancers, face painting, coloring, local food vendors, and photo opportunities with both Santa Claus and The Grinch.