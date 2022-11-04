Spring break tournament means big bucks for Forest Acres

The mayor said he's expecting about 3,000 people to attend the tournament throughout this week.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Spring break usually means locals escaping to a vacation destination, but for this Midlands city its quite the opposite this week, as thousands are flocking to Forest Acres to watch some competitive baseball in the Forest Acres Classic.

Because of the tournament, business is bustling. Teams are required to eat two out of three of their daily meals at local restaurants and are encouraged to shop and explore local too.

"We had a 26 top come in right after lunch from a team of south Florida, Miami they said they were from. We just had a big catering order for another team this morning that got picked up this morning for all of them to have before or after their tournament play," said Quan Felder, co-general manager of Groucho's.

The city of Forest Acres has the baseball classic tournament to thank for this fast fielding of orders.

"We try to search the best teams available and our goal is to always bring in four teams from outside of Columbia area and try to find four teams in the Columbia area to make up our eight team event," said Andy Hallett, AC Flora head baseball coach.

Since 2005, this has been bringing in upwards of $10,000 for the city.

"It's paid for by the budget, so I guess you could say that it's a joint combination of them funding and then us doing the billboards, the banners and any other advertisements we do throughout the state of South Carolina," Hallett said.

According to the mayor, they're expecting about 3,000 people to attend throughout the week.

"It's a great way to showcase the city and I think everyone that's been on council before and now, over the years really takes a lot of pride in what we put on for this event," Frank Brunson, Forest Acres mayor said.

It's a win-win: Notoriety for baseball in the southeast and a boom for the city.

The city of Forest Acres is offering free tickets to the tournament to local residents.