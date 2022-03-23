Why Forest Acres is demolishing abandoned properties

The same demolition process is followed by nearly every municipality.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cyntha Dobson is tired of looking at the abandoned home across the street.

“It's definitely an eyesore," she said while looking at the house. "The windows are boarded up, you can see the damage from the fire, you can see how the vines have started growing into the house.”

She said it has sat vacant for nearly 20 years. However, it won't be around much longer.

“I’m ready for it to be gone,” said Dobson. “It’s awful to look at. I don't look out this side of the house anymore."

The home, along with another two miles down the road are being demolished by Forest Acres.

Both homes are structurally uninhabitable and have received multiple code violations, city administrator Shaun Greenwood said. He told News 19 the city has also received countless complaints from residents about these properties over the years.

“If we get to this point where we are getting no resolution, then this is our final ability to handle the problem for the residents of the city," said Greenwood.

According to Greenwood, city council allocates money in the yearly budget to pay for the demolition. The city accepts bids for contractors and it is then up to council members to approve them. Bids for the current homes are around $8,000 for each home.

City Council will vote on the bids at their next meeting on April 19th.

“Then the city puts a lien on the house to recoup the cost of the public funds and if the property is sold the city has to BE made whole with the lien amount.”

The land is then available to be redeveloped for whatever its zoned for. Hobson hopes whatever takes the abandoned homes place

The same demolition process is followed by nearly every municipality.

To report an abandoned or neglected home near you contact your local law enforcement.