Forest Acres city council approves match funding to bury power lines at Crayton Middle School

The school's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has raised $10,000 of the $85,000 needed so far.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Action this week is allowing a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) project in Forest Acres to move forward.

It's an effort to bury power lines at Crayton Middle School.

This is after the city, the school district and PTO approved the project.

"We were working on, we got the approval by Forest Acres to use that fund and then COVID hit," community activist Jack McKenzie said.

Turns out, the city has money from an agreement with Dominion energy that allows them to fund infrastructure improvements if that cost is matched.

According to the city, that cost is more than $85,000, and the school's PTO has already raised $10,000.

"I was a member of the City Tree and Appearance Commission and through that we had learned that Forest Acres had a franchise fee agreement that contained a non-standard service fund that allows them to have a match to underground utilities in Forest Acres," McKenzie said.

The appeal is a nicer, healthier looking school campus, replacing these poles with trees.

"I would not say it was a danger element, but it will make that area safer. You do not have to worry about a power line falling and hurting a child if they're underground," McKenzie said.

If this money from Dominion isn't used, it essentially goes to waste.

So their theory is: Why not make a permanent fix?

According to McKenzie, the PTO is working to create a website for this project in the next month.

They will then start making calls for more donations and begin to look at grant options as well.