Missing Forest Acres man last seen last Thursday

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
30-year-old Thomas Scott Willoch was last seen by family at his home on Lakeshore Drive in Forest Acres around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, September 17. His family says he suffers from mental illness.
Willoch, who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, was last seen wearing no shirt and dark color pants.
If you see Willoch or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Investigator Morrison at 803-782-9444.