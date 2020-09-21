Missing Forest Acres man last seen last Thursday

30-year-old Thomas Scott Willoch was last seen at his Forest Acres home around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

30-year-old Thomas Scott Willoch was last seen by family at his home on Lakeshore Drive in Forest Acres around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, September 17. His family says he suffers from mental illness.

Willoch, who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, was last seen wearing no shirt and dark color pants.