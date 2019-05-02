FOREST ACRES, S.C. — After the South Carolina Federal Credit Union was robbed this morning, Forest Acres Police and the Richland County Sheriff's Office closed down over half a mile of Forest Drive between Clemson Avenue and Trenholm Road.

The usually busy road was unaccessable to drivers from around 10 a.m. to around 4 p.m.

Onlooker Christopher Brown said "I can't even really park my car at my job, I've got to walk," also noting the uncharacteristic events that took place, "Forest Drive is usually a good place to live on and be around, its actually a good community on the inside."

Rebecca Woodford was attempting to get to Lowe's Foods to pick up an order when she realized she could not get through. "I went around the block trying to get to the store when I realized I couldn't get to it." She then waited three hours in the parking lot before deciding to finally just walk to the store.

The search for the male suspect is still ongoing though the road has opened back up.