Retirement for Forest Acres mayor

In the letter that he sent to city council he said that he, "I want you to know I have been honored and truly privileged to have had the support of this community for 28 years. I hope I have fulfilled the vision you had for your city when you first elected me—one that includes a safe place to call home and raise your families. It is a vision of a small city with a healthy blend of residential and commercial growth and with strong and stable finances thanks to decades of conservative and thoughtful spending. It is a city that prides itself in offering top notch police and concierge sanitation services that reflect the collective ownership we all take in our streets. It is a city that has maintained the character of its neighborhoods and its people. "