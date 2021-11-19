Forest Acres police chief honored with Order of Palmetto ahead of retirement

Gene Sealy has served on the Forest Acres police department for nearly 50 years. He says the most difficult moment was the 2015 killing of officer Greg Alia.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres honored it's police chief, Gene Sealy, on Friday ahead of his retirement scheduled for January. Sealy has been with the Forest Acres police department for nearly 50 years and was the city's chief for 28 years.

“Not an easy decision to retire after all these years, but I’m looking forward to having opportunities for things that I haven’t had a chance to do once I retire," Sealy said.

At the special tribute, Sealy received the Order of the Palmetto. This is the highest civilian honor granted by the state. The governor awards it in recognition of extraordinary achievement.

“We’re here to serve people, and try to help them. That’s been my focus all along, is one of service, whether it’s our residents, our businesses, etc." Sealy said. "If people need to go to jail, they go to jail, but they’re still people. You treat them like people."

Sealy said within his decades-long tenure, the most difficult moment was the 2015 killing of one of his officers, Greg Alia.

“I mean it just ... such a tragedy, such a sudden shock for our department," he said.

Shortly after, he said the historic floods of 2015 devastated the Midlands.

“Police department couldn’t stop working. We had to work so we were able to go to a local church and set up a headquarters, and we were just surrounded by love from the community, both here in Forest Acres and even folks from out of state. We never went without a meal," said Sealy.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said they both entered their respective departments about a month apart, and the next Chief has big shoes to fill.

“Just like he filled someone’s big shoes, when he took over, someone will be there. But he’ll be here to help him," Lott said. "As he said, he was born and raised in Forest Acres and nevertheless Forest Acres, he’ll still be here. So, whoever is the next chief will have someone like Gene to whisper in their ear when they need help."