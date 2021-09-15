After almost 50 years of service, Forest Acres police chief plans to retire

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy announced Tuesday he will retire in January of 2022.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — After almost 50 years working for the City of Forest Acres, police chief Gene Sealy has announced his retirement.

At the Forest Acres city council meeting on Tuesday, September 14, the chief announced that he would be retiring in January of next year.

For the last 48 years, Sealy has served the City of Forest Acres. He began working as a part-time dispatcher for the city in 1973 and became a sworn police officer in 1975.

Sealy has served as the city's Chief of Police for 27 years.

