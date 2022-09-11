Richland Mall to be demolished in the next 5 years, according to latest plans

The plans call for a mix of businesses and apartments and a park, along with a brewery or tap room, a green space to host events and concerts, and a grocery store.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The City of Forest Acres announced a new 10-year plan for the Richland Mall on Wednesday, which includes demolishing the old building.

The 32-acre site will be a mixed-use property that includes retail, a brewery or tap room, a large green space to host events and concerts, a grocery store, and apartments.

Mayor Frank Brunson says this project is meeting the needs of their growing community.

"We think this is going to be a good attractant for young folks to come in that 'live, work, and play environment and that's exciting," Brunson said.

Although a lot of people have been wondering what was going to happen to the mall, not everyone is excited about the City of Forest Acres latest announcement.

David Cornman, a long-time resident of Forest Acres, frequents the Barnes and Noble at the mall. He says he does not understand why anything needs to change.

"Why can't they do it without tearing it down? they're going to have to build something anyway, right? So why don't they build it inside the mall? Why do they have to tear the mall down to put some new places in," Cornman questioned.

However, others like Julianne Reynolds are looking forward to what will come.

"This has been a sad situation for a long time," Reynolds stated. "It's an eyesore and it's very dilapidated so I'm excited because anything new will be better."

The first phase of the project will hopefully be completed within four to five years. Phase One includes building the brewery, a new park, a grocery store, about 20,000 square feet of retail, the relocation of Belk to where the Parisian used to be, and the construction of about half of the apartments.

Phase Two will include more mixed-use retail on the east side of the property, and will also include a second section of apartments.