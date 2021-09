No one was injured in the afternoon fire.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — An afternoon house fire is under investigation in Forest Acres.

According to Mike DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department, the fire began at a home in the 2900 block of Forest Drive around 4:30pm.

Forest Drive near Glenwood Rd. was was temporarily closed but has been reopened.

No injuries were reported but the house did sustain damage to the rear of the property.