COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Forest Service will reopen all of its shooting ranges in South Carolina with social distancing guidelines in effect on Tuesday, May 5.

This reopening includes the following ranges on the Enoree Ranger District:

Fairforest Rifle Range

Indian Creek Rifle Range

Leeds Rifle Range

Philson Crossroads Rifle Range

The ranges on the Francis Marion Ranger District will also reopen on May 5:

Boggy Head Rifle Range

Twin Ponds Rifle Range (managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources).

Rifle ranges on the Long Cane and Andrew Pickens Ranger District in South Carolina remain open.

To ensure proper social distancing, the Forest Service says it will be implementing these social distancing guidelines for rifle ranges:

Keep at least six feet apart from other users.

Use every other station with no more than two shooters allowed at a station.

Shooters should limit their time to one hour on the range so that others can use the facility.

If the range is full, shooters should wait in their vehicle until an open space is available.

Please remove all trash, targets and casings when you leave.

“We are pleased to reopen the shooting ranges now that we have the protective equipment and supplies needed to protect our employees,” said Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. “We are experiencing large crowds in some areas of our Forests and want to remind visitors to continue to use caution. If the area is full, please wait or come back another time.”

There is a $5 per person, per day fee for the Enoree District rifle ranges, or $50 per person for an annual pass. Youths under 16 can use the ranges at no cost if accompanied by an adult. For more information on our rifle ranges, click HERE.

The Forest Service says it continues to assess available access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact the Forest Service at (803) 561-4000 with any questions or visit their website.