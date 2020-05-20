COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Forestry Commission is warning residents about an online scam that purports to offer fee-based burn permits and other licenses for any state.

Officials say certain Google search results display an ad that links to a fraudulent website that claims to provide “application preparation assistance services” for individuals seeking common state-issued permits. After collecting visitors’ personal information, the website directs visitors to a credit card payment page to pay a fee. Forestry officials say this is a scam.

The S.C. Forestry Commission says it does not does not issue physical burn permits, nor is there a charge for them. In South Carolina, state law requires citizens who wish to burn yard debris outside of city limits to make notification with the Forestry Commission by calling the toll-free notification phone number for the county in which they live. The full list of toll-free notification lines for each county can be found HERE, on the Forestry Commission website.