Wildfire reported outside of Gilbert in Lexington County, Forestry crews on scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GILBERT, S.C. — South Carolina Forestry Commission firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire reported just outside of Gilbert.

A spokesperson for the Forestry Commission confirmed the fire to News19 but said crews are still in the midst of working to bring it under control

The Forestry Commission's live map that tracks the fires shows that the call of a fire first came in around 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Two Notch Road near Gilbert. The number of acres burned so far was not yet available.

The news comes as South Carolina remains under a Red Flag Fire Alert that strongly urges communities not to burn outdoors due to dry and windy conditions.