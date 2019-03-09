The South Carolina Forestry Commission will issue a State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties, effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 4.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas.

"It may seem counterintuitive to call for a burning ban because of the rain that the eastern half of the state is expected to receive from this system over the next few days," said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones, "but there are other risk factors influencing this decision-making process."

These risks include elevated drought conditions, and scarcity of firefighting, law enforcement and other emergency personnel resources before and after severe weather.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, higher-than-normal wind gusts combined with elevated drought conditions create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

This ban is intended to reduce possible wildfire ignitions and ease the strain on firefighting personnel. Many were dispatched to coastal regions to assist with evacuation procedures and law enforcement activities, and later, damage assessment and cleanup.

the Forestry Commission has also deployed personnel to support the state's emergency response.

The ban will stay in effect until further notice from the SCFC.